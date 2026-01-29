Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:37 29.01.2026

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

3 min read
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his agreements with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine's security during the severe weather and stated that Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on the security of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during the extreme winter period.

"An important statement by President Trump about the possibility of providing security for Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during this extreme winter period. Power supply is a foundation of life. We value the efforts of our partners to help us protect lives. Thank you, President Trump! Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented. De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Thursday evening.

As reported, Trump said on Thursday that he had asked Vladimir Putin not to fire into Kyiv or other cities of Ukraine, and this allegedly explains why there has been no shelling of the Ukrainian capital by Russia over the last week.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns during the week, and he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you it was very nice. And people said don't waste the call you're not going to get that and he did it and we're happy they did it," Trump said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

As reported, on social networks on Thursday morning, information spread about the alleged agreement to stop strikes on infrastructure, there was no official confirmation or denial of this information from any party to the trilateral Ukrainian-U.S.-Russian talks that took place last weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Thursday refused to comment on information about the energy truce negotiations.

Advisor to the President's Office of Ukraine Viktoria Strakhova on Thursday, January 29, reported on the appearance on social networks of information about the alleged consent of Russai to stop any strikes on Kyiv and the region, as well as on infrastructure facilities in other parts of Ukraine. "Information is coming that today from 07:00 a ban on fire damage has been introduced in the Russian Armed Forces: on any facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region; on any infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine," the statement reads.

The information was also made public by the commander of Kraken special forces unit, Kostiantyn Nemichev.

At the same time, during the study of the components of the ammunition that were used during the shelling of Ukraine by Russia on the night of January 24, the remains of the Kh-101 missile, 2026, were found. This may indicate that the enemy has exhausted its own reserves and is limiting the use of ammunition during the shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor's current production facilities.

Tags: #president #shot #rf

