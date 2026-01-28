Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Photo: Pixabay

On Wednesday morning, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages in certain regions of Ukraine due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling.

"Preliminarily published power outage schedules in the regions where emergency power outages have been applied are currently not in effect. Power engineers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," Ukrenergo said, without specifying the regions.