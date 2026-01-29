Sybiha speaks about energy initiatives for Ukraine from Sweden, Slovakia, and Moldova

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

In the coming days, the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv will receive 39 EcoFlow battery systems purchased by the Swedish non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet. Chernihiv will receive 13 generators from the Slovak city of Trenčín as part of the Heat for Ukraine initiative, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Swedish company Beredskapslyftet for purchasing 39 EcoFlow battery systems for the Okhmatdyt hospital. The equipment will be delivered within a few days and will improve the energy stability of one of the country's key children's hospitals," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Furthermore, he announced that the first batch of 13 generators and charging stations will arrive from the Slovak city of Trenčín for Chernihiv. "This is the result of the solidarity of thousands of people in Slovakia who joined the 'Heat for Ukraine' initiative, which launched less than a week ago and has already raised over EUR 700,000," Sybiha emphasized. He noted that the generators will soon supply electricity to hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other critical facilities.

"The next deliveries are being prepared for Sumy, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, and Dnipro," Sybiha added.

"The 'Warmth for Ukraine' campaign has also been launched today in the Republic of Moldova. The initiative was presented on TVR Moldova, which joined as a media partner and promoter of the campaign, helping to attract broad public support for Ukraine," the minister said.

Sybiha also recalled the important contribution of German partners to energy support. As reported earlier that day, the German government donated two cogeneration thermal power plants to Ukraine as part of its winter energy support package. The equipment was officially handed over to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.