U.S. President Donald Trump claims that he asked Vladimir Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, and this allegedly explains why there was no shelling of the Ukrainian capital by Russia over the last week.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns during the week, and he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you it was very nice. And people said don't waste the call you're not going to get that and he did it and we're happy they did it," Trump said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

As reported, during the study of ammunition components used during the Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of January 24, the remains of the Kh-101 missile of 2026 production were found. This may indicate that the enemy has exhausted its own reserves and is limiting the use of ammunition during the shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor's current production capacities.