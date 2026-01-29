Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 29.01.2026

Trump says Russia does not shell Kyiv in recent days, as he raises issue with Putin

1 min read
Trump says Russia does not shell Kyiv in recent days, as he raises issue with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that he asked Vladimir Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, and this allegedly explains why there was no shelling of the Ukrainian capital by Russia over the last week.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns during the week, and he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you it was very nice. And people said don't waste the call you're not going to get that and he did it and we're happy they did it," Trump said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

As reported, during the study of ammunition components used during the Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of January 24, the remains of the Kh-101 missile of 2026 production were found. This may indicate that the enemy has exhausted its own reserves and is limiting the use of ammunition during the shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor's current production capacities.

Tags: #shooting #rf #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:37 29.01.2026
Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

20:43 26.01.2026
Ambassador of France on deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine: Russia doesn’t have the right to dictate terms to sovereign country like Ukraine

Ambassador of France on deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine: Russia doesn’t have the right to dictate terms to sovereign country like Ukraine

16:38 24.01.2026
Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

15:53 24.01.2026
Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

15:29 24.01.2026
Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

14:04 24.01.2026
USA, EU plan to raise $800 bln for ten-year Ukraine reconstruction plan – Politico

USA, EU plan to raise $800 bln for ten-year Ukraine reconstruction plan – Politico

20:37 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy in Davos agrees with Trump on package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot

Zelenskyy in Davos agrees with Trump on package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot

20:15 23.01.2026
Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS

Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS

13:08 23.01.2026
Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

20:47 22.01.2026
At trilateral meeting on Ukraine, USA to be represented by Witkoff, Kushner – media

At trilateral meeting on Ukraine, USA to be represented by Witkoff, Kushner – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

LATEST

Poroshenko announces deployment of frontline laundry-and-shower complexes in Kyiv

European Commissioner Kos calls Russian attack on train in Kharkiv region state terror

Sybiha speaks about energy initiatives for Ukraine from Sweden, Slovakia, and Moldova

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

First batch of power equipment received from German government - Svyrydenko

AD
AD