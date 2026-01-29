Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

China does not seek to profit from the "Ukrainian crisis" [as China prefers to call the Russia-Ukraine war] and will never accept blame shifting, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

In response to a reporter’s question about a publication in Britain’s The Telegraph, which reported that China is helping Russia expand production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile by supplying specialized equipment and machine tools, the representative said: “China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We neither fuel the flames, nor seek profit from the crisis, and will never accept blame-shifting.”

Guo Jiakun was also asked about the possible provision of emergency aid in the form of energy equipment to Ukraine.

“China always calls on parties to follow the principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, and accumulate conditions for the political settlement of the crisis. China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to ease the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” the press secretary replied.