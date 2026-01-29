Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:21 29.01.2026

Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

1 min read
Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

China does not seek to profit from the "Ukrainian crisis" [as China prefers to call the Russia-Ukraine war] and will never accept blame shifting, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

In response to a reporter’s question about a publication in Britain’s The Telegraph, which reported that China is helping Russia expand production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile by supplying specialized equipment and machine tools, the representative said: “China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We neither fuel the flames, nor seek profit from the crisis, and will never accept blame-shifting.”

Guo Jiakun was also asked about the possible provision of emergency aid in the form of energy equipment to Ukraine.

“China always calls on parties to follow the principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, and accumulate conditions for the political settlement of the crisis. China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to ease the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” the press secretary replied.

Tags: #china

MORE ABOUT

15:13 27.12.2025
China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

18:41 18.12.2025
Ukraine, China hold political consultations, discuss efforts to achieve peace – MFA

Ukraine, China hold political consultations, discuss efforts to achieve peace – MFA

19:27 16.12.2025
Demand for passenger cars from China in Ukraine nearly quintuples in Nov – Ukrautoprom

Demand for passenger cars from China in Ukraine nearly quintuples in Nov – Ukrautoprom

14:55 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

10:17 04.12.2025
Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

09:01 30.10.2025
Trump says China will cooperate with USA to end war in Ukraine

Trump says China will cooperate with USA to end war in Ukraine

18:32 23.10.2025
China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

11:32 01.10.2025
China will continue to advocate for a ceasefire in Ukraine and promote a peaceful settlement - Ambassador

China will continue to advocate for a ceasefire in Ukraine and promote a peaceful settlement - Ambassador

20:00 24.09.2025
Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

20:37 23.09.2025
Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

First batch of power equipment received from German government - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

US and Ukraine lack clear vision of security guarantees — MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

Cabinet forms working group to coordinate activities on Schengen management

AD
AD