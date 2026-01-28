Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 28.01.2026

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Defense forces neutralized 103 enemy UAVs out of 146 that attacked Ukraine overnight, with a ballistic missile and 36 strike UAVs hitting 22 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of January 28 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 27), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region, as well as 146 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions of: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them – Shahed UAVS," the Air Force statement said.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 103 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and drones of other types in the north, south, center and east of the country. A ballistic missile hit and 36 strike UAVs at 22 locations were recorded.

