Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:55 22.01.2026

Zelenskyy already in Davos – press secretary

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is taking place, and his meeting with US President Donald Trump is scheduled for approximately 1:00 p.m. Central European Time or 2:00 p.m. Kyiv time, Ukrainian President's Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"The President of Ukraine arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump. Approximately at 1:00 p.m. (CET) - meeting with Donald Trump... 2:30 p.m. - main speech," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, Zelenskyy will also take part in a panel session of the "International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery" in Davos, during which he will meet with representatives of energy companies.

As reported, Zelenskyy said on January 20 that he might visit the World Economic Forum in Davos if the documents are ready for signing or if there is a decision on additional air defense.

On January 21, Trump, during his speech at the WEF on Wednesday, said that he plans to meet with Zelenskyy during the day. "I'm talking to President Putin, he wants to sign a deal, I'm convinced that he wants to do it. I'm working with President Zelensky. We'll meet with him today, I hope he's in this room, he also wants to stop this war," he said.

Zelenskyy was in Kyiv at the time. On the morning of January 22, the Ukrainian president flew to Davos.

Tags: #davos #zelensky

