Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 29.01.2026

National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

2 min read
National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Law enforcement officials have announced new charges of mercenarism and treason against PMC fighters, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"These decisions follow the first case of prosecution for mercenarism in Ukraine’s history and effectively initiate the first series of criminal proceedings under this article of the Criminal Code," the agency said on its website on Thursday.

The suspects are reported to be two citizens of the Republic of Moldova who, prior to their recruitment, were serving sentences in penal colonies in the Russian Federation for drug-related crimes.

"In October 2022, they were recruited by representatives of the Wagner PMC. After brief training, the suspects were armed and provided with unmarked military uniforms, assigned to assault units, and sent to Ukraine. They directly participated in combat operations against the Ukrainian Defense Forces, specifically in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region," the National Police reported.

For their participation in combat operations on the Russian side, both foreigners were awarded the Wagner PMC medal "Project W 42174," as well as the Russian state award, the Medal for Courage. One of them voluntarily extended his contract with Wagner PMC for another six months in 2023.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the National Police of Ukraine charged these individuals with mercenary activity (Part 4, Article 447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Furthermore, a Ukrainian citizen has been charged with treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He voluntarily signed a contract with the Wagner PMC in 2022 while in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and defected to the enemy under martial law. He was subsequently sent to Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, where he participated in combat operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a combat unit.

For his participation in the war against Ukraine, the defendant was awarded the Wagner PMC’s departmental awards—the Black Cross (Trench), For the Capture of Bakhmut, and Bakhmut Meat Grinder—as well as the so-called "DPR" medal For the Liberation of Artiomovsk, and the Russian Federation state award, the Medal for Courage. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for the crimes he committed.

Tags: #wagner

MORE ABOUT

18:13 03.11.2025
Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

21:01 31.10.2025
Europol confirms its participation in special operation exposed 654 Wagner, Redut fighters

Europol confirms its participation in special operation exposed 654 Wagner, Redut fighters

19:22 05.02.2024
Presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus compels Ukraine to maintain defensive positions to protect from potential future incursions – British Intelligence

Presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus compels Ukraine to maintain defensive positions to protect from potential future incursions – British Intelligence

14:12 23.11.2023
Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

12:58 13.11.2023
Wagner PMC units assimilated into Russian Guard, resumed active recruitment – British intelligence

Wagner PMC units assimilated into Russian Guard, resumed active recruitment – British intelligence

16:28 15.09.2023
PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

18:59 30.08.2023
Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

13:41 25.08.2023
RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

18:37 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

13:58 04.08.2023
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

First batch of power equipment received from German government - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

US and Ukraine lack clear vision of security guarantees — MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

Cabinet forms working group to coordinate activities on Schengen management

AD
AD