National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Law enforcement officials have announced new charges of mercenarism and treason against PMC fighters, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"These decisions follow the first case of prosecution for mercenarism in Ukraine’s history and effectively initiate the first series of criminal proceedings under this article of the Criminal Code," the agency said on its website on Thursday.

The suspects are reported to be two citizens of the Republic of Moldova who, prior to their recruitment, were serving sentences in penal colonies in the Russian Federation for drug-related crimes.

"In October 2022, they were recruited by representatives of the Wagner PMC. After brief training, the suspects were armed and provided with unmarked military uniforms, assigned to assault units, and sent to Ukraine. They directly participated in combat operations against the Ukrainian Defense Forces, specifically in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region," the National Police reported.

For their participation in combat operations on the Russian side, both foreigners were awarded the Wagner PMC medal "Project W 42174," as well as the Russian state award, the Medal for Courage. One of them voluntarily extended his contract with Wagner PMC for another six months in 2023.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the National Police of Ukraine charged these individuals with mercenary activity (Part 4, Article 447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Furthermore, a Ukrainian citizen has been charged with treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He voluntarily signed a contract with the Wagner PMC in 2022 while in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and defected to the enemy under martial law. He was subsequently sent to Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, where he participated in combat operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a combat unit.

For his participation in the war against Ukraine, the defendant was awarded the Wagner PMC’s departmental awards—the Black Cross (Trench), For the Capture of Bakhmut, and Bakhmut Meat Grinder—as well as the so-called "DPR" medal For the Liberation of Artiomovsk, and the Russian Federation state award, the Medal for Courage. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for the crimes he committed.