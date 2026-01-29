European Commissioner Kos calls Russian attack on train in Kharkiv region state terror

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos described the Russian drone strike on Barvinkove-Kharkiv-Chop passenger train near the village of Yazykove in Kharkiv region on January 27 as an act of state terrorism.

“Attacks on passenger trains go beyond war. They target civilians, they hit families and children. This is state terror. I spoke to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia. Full support to the brave people who keep Ukraine’s trains running under great danger,” Kos said on X Thursday following the talk.

As reported, on Tuesday, the Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop passenger train was attacked by three Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles near the village of Yazykove in Kharkiv region. The attack killed six people and injured two more.

Train service resumed five hours later, but Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) announced the introduction of a special train service regime in frontline regions. UZ also lowered flags at all train stations across the country in memory of the passengers whose lives were lost in the Russian attack on the passenger train.