Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 29.01.2026

European Commissioner Kos calls Russian attack on train in Kharkiv region state terror

1 min read
European Commissioner Kos calls Russian attack on train in Kharkiv region state terror
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos described the Russian drone strike on Barvinkove-Kharkiv-Chop passenger train near the village of Yazykove in Kharkiv region on January 27 as an act of state terrorism.

“Attacks on passenger trains go beyond war. They target civilians, they hit families and children. This is state terror. I spoke to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia. Full support to the brave people who keep Ukraine’s trains running under great danger,” Kos said on X Thursday following the talk.

As reported, on Tuesday, the Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop passenger train was attacked by three Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles near the village of Yazykove in Kharkiv region. The attack killed six people and injured two more.

Train service resumed five hours later, but Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) announced the introduction of a special train service regime in frontline regions. UZ also lowered flags at all train stations across the country in memory of the passengers whose lives were lost in the Russian attack on the passenger train.

 

Tags: #train #kharkiv #attack

MORE ABOUT

09:11 28.01.2026
Russian drone attack debris sparks fire in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, damages high-rise - mayor

Russian drone attack debris sparks fire in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, damages high-rise - mayor

20:44 27.01.2026
Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

11:54 27.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross sets up support point in Kharkiv for victims of another Russian air strike

Ukrainian Red Cross sets up support point in Kharkiv for victims of another Russian air strike

20:50 26.01.2026
Chuhuiv without electricity supply due to enemy shelling – mayor

Chuhuiv without electricity supply due to enemy shelling – mayor

20:27 26.01.2026
There’re already two injured in Kharkiv, school damaged – mayor

There’re already two injured in Kharkiv, school damaged – mayor

16:08 24.01.2026
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 31, including two children

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 31, including two children

14:49 24.01.2026
European Solidarity regards Russian attack on Kyiv Roshen factory as aggressor's unreadiness for peace

European Solidarity regards Russian attack on Kyiv Roshen factory as aggressor's unreadiness for peace

20:58 22.01.2026
Two volunteers killed at entrance to Kozacha Lopan due to Russian drone strike

Two volunteers killed at entrance to Kozacha Lopan due to Russian drone strike

17:17 19.01.2026
There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

16:06 19.01.2026
There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Trump says Russia does not shell Kyiv in recent days, as he raises issue with Putin

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Poroshenko announces deployment of frontline laundry-and-shower complexes in Kyiv

Sybiha speaks about energy initiatives for Ukraine from Sweden, Slovakia, and Moldova

Trump says Russia does not shell Kyiv in recent days, as he raises issue with Putin

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

AD
AD