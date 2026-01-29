Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is working to resolve the issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

"A few hours after Russian drones with Starlink communications appeared over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense team promptly contacted SpaceX and proposed solutions. I am grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk personally for their quick response and initiation of work to resolve the situation," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He recalled that Elon Musk’s decision to urgently activate Starlink and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale invasion was critical to the stability of the Ukrainian state.

"Western technologies should continue to help the democratic world and protect civilians, and not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities," the minister concluded.

In turn, Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on technological issues, clarified that the complexity of the situation lies in the fact that Starlink cannot be suppressed by electronic warfare systems, nor can their position in flight be detected by equipment of radioelectronic intelligence.

"That is, finding a solution to this issue involves negotiating with SpaceX management and jointly seeking a solution. We are very grateful to Elon Musk personally for his quick response and willingness to help. There are already hundreds of confirmed cases of Starlink drone attacks, not on military installations, but on peaceful rear and frontline cities, including residential buildings. This is effectively terrorism using modern civilian communication technology," Beskrestnov wrote.

He added that the ministry is preparing a comprehensive solution, both quick and temporary, and more systemic and long-term.