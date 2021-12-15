Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to Brussels on December 15-16 to participate in the sixth Eastern Partnership Summit.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, the event will also be attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, leaders of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries.

As part of his visit to Brussels, Zelensky will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the EU member states and partner countries, the EU leadership and the NATO Secretary General.