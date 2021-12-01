Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction supports the intentions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct direct negotiations with Russia to end the war in Donbas.

"It will work or it will not work – this is a very difficult process [...]. You can imitate the process, or you can engage in the process; Zelensky said today: if we want not to imitate, but to engage in the process, we must put the issue of Russia head on, sit down at the negotiating table. If they do not sit down, but pretend – there will be a war again. Therefore, it seems to me that this is absolutely correct rhetoric," leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said that "all members of the negotiating group in the Normandy format" came to the conclusion about the need for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"Everyone understands that Russia is a participant in the process on the part of the so-called terrorist organizations, it coordinates them, gives assignments, finances them. Therefore, it seems to me that this is the right step," Arakhamia said.