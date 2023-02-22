Arakhamia proposes to close ARMA, transfer seized assets to State Property Fund for open sale

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, proposes to close the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and transfer the seized assets to the State Property Fund (SPF) with an open register for open sale.

"(ARMA) was created as one of the conditions for liberalization of the visa regime with the EU, and in the end it turned into a closed cabal, where there are a lot of seized assets, everything is opaque. We want to transfer this to the State Property Fund, through ProZoro.Sale, an open register so that everyone can see it and have access to these (seized) objects," he said during a press briefing Investments during the war at Ukrinform on Wednesday.

At the same time, Arakhamia noted that he had previously proposed to liquidate the Bureau of Economic Security.