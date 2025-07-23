Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 23.07.2025

Arakhamia rejects claims of attack on anti-corruption infrastructure, declares Rada's readiness to support resolution of contentious issues

Ukrainian parliamentarians will wait for the action plan agreed upon at the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and law enforcement agencies in order to ensure that the Verkhovna Rada makes the necessary decisions, says David Arakhamia, chairman of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party.

"There is an agreement that a plan of specific measures will be developed that will allow us to remove all the issues that exist and give more real power to the law enforcement and anti-corruption system. We see that there is discontent, we will respond to it. As soon as a general action plan is presented, we in the Verkhovna Rada are ready to politically support it and provide the necessary resources, ensure the necessary solutions," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following the meeting.

He also stated that in the bill No. 12414 adopted by parliament, “there is not and never was a single word about the liquidation of NABU, SAPO or NAPC.”

"Statements about dismantling the anti-corruption infrastructure do not correspond to reality. The law does not affect the infrastructure of NABU and SAPO, this was not even in the plans, NABU continues to work, SAPO continues to work," the head of the faction notes.

The MP also claims that during the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada there has never been any talk of "any attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure." "We would like to remind you that one of the first decisions of this Verkhovna Rada, adopted in turbo mode, was precisely the institutional strengthening of NABU, SAPO, NAPC, and the High Anti-Corruption Court," he said, providing examples of supported bills, which, according to him, strengthened anti-corruption institutions.

"We are ready to continue to politically support everything that is necessary for the law enforcement system, and as soon as changes are presented, we will consider them," Arakhamia added.

Tags: #sapo #zelenskyy #nabu #arakhamia

