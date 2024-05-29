Arakhamia: Martynenko’s death is a great loss for Ukrainian journalism

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, expresses his condolences over the death of Martynenko.

“I was stunned by the news of the death of Oleksander Martynenko. It is still difficult to believe that he is no longer with us. A respected person whom people listened to. He carried with him the institutional memory of Ukrainian politics and journalism. We will all miss him very much,” Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.