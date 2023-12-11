Facts

16:19 11.12.2023

Many MPs willing to prematurely terminate their powers – Arakhamia

The number of Members of Parliament willing to prematurely terminate their powers is quite large, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"In fact, the number of people who want to quit the parliament is much larger. We do not let people go now… We tell them that we simply will not vote for this because these people have to sit until the end [of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada] and adopt necessary laws for the country," he said in a commentary to the Rada television channel which was published on the national telethon on Monday.

Arakhamia also said that the observed reduction in the number of MPs cannot but affect the parliament's work. According to him, in connection with the new challenges, it is necessary to optimize the work of parliament and reduce the minimum number of MPs in groups, "in order to preserve these groups, so that the parliament works in approximately the same structural mode as it began to work, let's say, until the new convocation."

As of December 11, 2023, the quantitative composition of the Verkhovna Rada is 400 MP, although this number should be 450 in line with the legislation.

Tags: #parliament #arakhamia

