10.04.2023

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

The Russians are advancing in four directions at the same time, the fiercest battles are now taking place in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"The epicenter of the fighting remains in the east, and the enemy is advancing there in several directions, not only in Bakhmut. There is an offensive going on in four directions at the same time. These are Maryinka, Lymany, Avdiyivka and Bakhmut directions. And I must say that fierce battles are going on almost everywhere, especially in Maryinka and Avdiyivka. It's very hot there. And Bakhmut, which we are constantly discussing," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

She noted that in Lymany, Maryinka and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy “absolutely fails to achieve its goals.”

Commenting on the situation in the area of Bakhmut, the deputy minister said that the enemy “brutally destroys everything there.”

“Even the transport that moves to or from Bakhmut, they even shoot there with precision. Although people are trying to leave the town,” Maliar said.

The enemy also increased the amount of artillery fire on Bakhmutka, the deputy minister added.

