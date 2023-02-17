Facts

16:11 17.02.2023

There will be nothing alive in Donbas after war – Zelensky at Munich conference

There will be nothing alive in Donbas after war – Zelensky at Munich conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced significant damage in eastern Ukraine due to the shelling of civilian facilities by Russian invaders.

"How do they [the Russian occupiers] fight there? They hit civilian houses with artillery every day, it's absolutely no coincidence, they destroy everything so that people come out, run out, and then try to go there. That's what they do in Donbas. We understand that after this war there will be nothing alive in Donbas. I am now talking about people and infrastructure," Zelensky said at the Munich conference on Friday.

The president drew parallels between the actions of the Russian military and political leadership of Russia in the war in Ukraine and Adolf Hitler during the Second World War.

Tags: #donbas #zelensky

