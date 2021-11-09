Facts

War criminal of Donetsk prison detained in Kyiv – journalist

War criminal of Donetsk prison detained in Kyiv – journalist

Denys Kulikovsky, a war criminal of the Izolyatsiya underground prison in Donetsk, has been detained in Kyiv, Ukrainian journalist Stanislav Aseyev, released as part of the exchange of detainees on December 29, 2019, has said.

"In Kyiv, the main war criminal of Izolyatsia, Denys Kulikovsky, has been detained. Now I can say that I did not live my life in vain. P.S. Dear fellow journalists, please do not call yet, all the details later," Aseyev said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

As reported, Aseyev was abducted on May 11, 2017 and held by the DPR terrorist organization until December 29, 2019. The journalist was held captive for 31 months, of which 28 months he was kept on the territory of Izolyatsia in Donetsk.

