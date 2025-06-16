Interfax-Ukraine
21:03 16.06.2025

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

Russian occupation forces have advanced in Donetsk region - to the southeast of Siversk, in the central part of Chasiv Yar and to the north of Toretsk, but have had no success in either Pokrovsk or Novo-Pavlivsk directions, or in the west of Zaporizhia region and in the direction of Kherson, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, citing geolocation data.

“Assessed Russian advances: Geolocated footage published on June 13 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced north of Ivano-Darivka (southeast of Siversk),” ISW said in a report for June 15.

It is noted that Russian forces continued offensive operations northeast of Siversk near Hryhorivka and east of Siversk near Verkhniokamyanske on June 14 and June 15.

“A Ukrainian national guard brigade operating in the Siversk direction reported on June 15 that Russian forces are using unspecified munitions equipped with harmful chemical substances in this direction,” the ISW analysts recorded.

According to the Institute, geolocated footage published on June 12 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in central Chasiv Yar. Russian forces continued offensive operations in Chasiv Yar itself; south of Chasiv Yar near Bila Hora and Stupochky and toward Predtechyne; and southeast of Chasiv Yar near Kurdyumivka on June 14 and 15.

ISW also provides data on the situation in the Toretsk direction. Geolocated footage published on June 14 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced into northern Dyliyivka (north of Toretsk). Russian forces attacked near Toretsk itself; northeast of Toretsk near Krymske; north of Toretsk near Dyliyivka; northwest of Toretsk near Novo-Olenivka and Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Yablunivka and Pleschiyivka; west of Toretsk near Scherbynivka; and southwest of Toretsk near Romanivka and Novo-Spaske on June 14 and 15.

According to ISW, Russian troops continued offensive operations in Pokrovsk and Novo-Pavlisk directions on June 15, but did not achieve any confirmed progress. Also on June 15, Russian troops continued offensive operations in Velyka Novoselka direction, but did not advance.

It is noted that on June 14 and June 15, Russian troops continued offensive actions in the west of Zaporizhia region to the southwest of Orikhiv in the direction of Novo-Andriyivka, but did not advance. During the same period, the occupiers attacked near the Antonvisky railway and automobile bridges in Kherson direction, but also did not advance.

