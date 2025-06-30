UNESCO records 22 journalists killed in Ukraine while doing their job during full-scale war - head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine

During the period of full-scale war in Ukraine, 22 journalists died in the performance of their professional duties, said the head of the UNESCO Office in Ukraine, Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi.

“Currently, in Ukraine we recorded 22 media workers who have died. However, this does not mean that the number of journalists killed is limited to just this figure. This number is based on the process of recognizing journalists who have been killed in the line of duty while covering the war,” she said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Earlier, the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported a total of 106 journalists killed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.