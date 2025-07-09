Russian strikes on civilians in Donetsk region kill 3 – police

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police/

On July 8, the police recorded 3,409 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas in the Donetsk region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Russians dropped two KAB-250 (aerial guided) bombs on Bilytske - killing two civilians and wounding three more. On the highway near the village of Novy Donbas in the Dobropillya Territorial Community, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV (first-person view) drone - one person was killed and one was injured," the message on Telegram says.

In total, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements: the cities of Bilytske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Rodynske, the villages of Andriivka, Berestok, Vesele, Hulive, Dibrova, Novy Donbas, Novotroitske, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Stary Karavan, Shylivka. Some 59 civilian objects were destroyed, including 43 residential buildings.