Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:51 09.07.2025

Russian strikes on civilians in Donetsk region kill 3 – police

1 min read
Russian strikes on civilians in Donetsk region kill 3 – police
Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police/

On July 8, the police recorded 3,409 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas in the Donetsk region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Russians dropped two KAB-250 (aerial guided) bombs on Bilytske - killing two civilians and wounding three more. On the highway near the village of Novy Donbas in the Dobropillya Territorial Community, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV (first-person view) drone - one person was killed and one was injured," the message on Telegram says.

In total, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements: the cities of Bilytske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Rodynske, the villages of Andriivka, Berestok, Vesele, Hulive, Dibrova, Novy Donbas, Novotroitske, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Stary Karavan, Shylivka. Some 59 civilian objects were destroyed, including 43 residential buildings.

Tags: #donetsk #police #attacks

MORE ABOUT

10:34 09.07.2025
Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

10:11 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

11:26 08.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

16:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

20:45 04.07.2025
Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

10:44 03.07.2025
Enemy attacks Poltava, fires breaks out, in particular in city's recruitment center, there are dead and wounded

Enemy attacks Poltava, fires breaks out, in particular in city's recruitment center, there are dead and wounded

10:20 23.06.2025
Seven regions, city of Kyiv hit by Russia, as of now more than ten dead – Shmyhal

Seven regions, city of Kyiv hit by Russia, as of now more than ten dead – Shmyhal

09:27 23.06.2025
Ukraine’s Defense Forces down 354 air targets out of 368 last night

Ukraine’s Defense Forces down 354 air targets out of 368 last night

14:14 19.06.2025
Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

09:21 19.06.2025
Five people, including 11-year-old boy, injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district

Five people, including 11-year-old boy, injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district

HOT NEWS

New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

LATEST

Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

Ukrainian girl, 18, found dead in Italy, suicide suspected – MFA

Defense ministry codifies Ukrainian-made training kit

Ukrainian regulators, Security Service, Gambling Industry Association shut down 133 illegal online casinos

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Soldier gets 7 years for desertion, APC hijacking – SBI

New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Hegseth fails to inform White House about delayed weapon shipments to Ukraine – media

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

AD
AD