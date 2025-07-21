Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 21.07.2025

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

1 min read
Another four families with children were evacuated in an organized manner from Donetsk region - from Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities, they were placed free of charge in Zakarpattia and Lviv regions, reported chairman of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to his information on the Telegram channel, 110 people have already been sheltered in Zakarpattia since the beginning of the year, including 58 children. In Drohobych in Lviv region, in recent days, another seven families have been sheltered, including 11 children.

The evacuation was organized by Donetsk Regional Military Administration in cooperation with JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Save Ukraine, Skhid SOS, ROKADA, Prolisok and Bird of Ukraine.

At the transit point, people receive hot meals, humanitarian and psychological assistance. They also register for a cash payment of UAH 10,800 per person.

Tags: #donetsk #families #evacuation

