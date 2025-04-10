Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 85 combat clashes since the beginning of the day as of 16:00 Thursday in all directions of the front, while over the past day as of the same time there were only 54 combat clashes.

Almost half of the enemy's attacks were in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in Donetsk region. "In Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Druzhba and Toretsk settlements 16 times. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing. In Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 27 times ... Our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks," the report says.

On Wednesday, as of 16:00, six and 12 armed clashes were reported in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, respectively, thus, it can be noted that the enemy has increased its activity there.

The occupiers also became more active in Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv region (four armed clashes on Thursday, one on Wednesday), Kramatorsk in Donetsk (three armed clashes on Thursday, none on Wednesday) and Prydniprovsk in Kherson (two armed clashes on Thursday, none on Wednesday). In other directions, the changes are less significant.