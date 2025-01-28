Over 100 Donetsk residents resettled in safer areas in Jan – authorities

Mandatory evacuation from the frontline areas of Donetsk region continues, more than 100 Donetsk residents were evacuated and resettled in safer areas in January, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday.

According to information published in his Telegram, families with children are being evacuated to Zakarpattia, where temporary residences for families with children have been prepared and equipped through the joint efforts of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, international partners and charitable organizations.

"Thus, a large family from Druzhkivka received temporary housing in Khust, as well as social support, psychological and medical support. At the transit point, evacuees are registered for a one-time cash assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 per person," Filashkin said.

As reported, families with children from 17 settlements of Komarska community and from eight, Kryvy Rih community of Donetsk region will be forcibly evacuated.