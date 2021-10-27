Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal took part in the opening ceremony of the Citizen Security Center in the town of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region.

"Today, the 16th Citizen Security Center is being created. Donetsk region is a leader. The first such center was also opened in Donetsk region," Shmyhal said at the opening of the Center during a working trip to Donetsk region on Wednesday.

According to him, such Centers are designed to ensure security, comfort and stability in local communities.

In total, 16 Security Centers have already been opened on the territory of Donetsk region, including on the contact line. In total, it is planned to open 28 such centers. Currently, 36 such Security Centers have already been opened throughout Ukraine.

The opening of the centers is taking place in accordance with the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between Donetsk Regional State Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The security center in the territorial community combines the functions of protection against fires and emergencies, public safety and emergency medical care with a single communication. The purpose of the work of such centers is round-the-clock response to a request for emergency assistance within up to 20 minutes.