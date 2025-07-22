Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu.

"We discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector. I thanked Romania for its assistance in training Ukrainian military personnel and pilots, as well as for significant practical assistance - our country has received 22 tranches of military support since the beginning of the full-scale war," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the conversation.

He noted that during the conversation the parties touched upon the topic of developing joint production. They agreed to intensify bilateral projects in order to significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of our states, including within the framework of the European SAFE initiative.

"We agreed to continue to maintain close cooperation for the sake of common security and stability in the region and to hold a personal meeting in the near future," Shmyhal summed up.