Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:04 22.07.2025

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

1 min read
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu.

"We discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector. I thanked Romania for its assistance in training Ukrainian military personnel and pilots, as well as for significant practical assistance - our country has received 22 tranches of military support since the beginning of the full-scale war," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the conversation.

He noted that during the conversation the parties touched upon the topic of developing joint production. They agreed to intensify bilateral projects in order to significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of our states, including within the framework of the European SAFE initiative.

"We agreed to continue to maintain close cooperation for the sake of common security and stability in the region and to hold a personal meeting in the near future," Shmyhal summed up.

Tags: #shmyhal #discussed #romania

MORE ABOUT

11:38 22.07.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

17:55 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

17:39 21.07.2025
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

16:31 21.07.2025
Shmyhal holds his first talk with his British counterpart after being appointed defense minister

Shmyhal holds his first talk with his British counterpart after being appointed defense minister

16:30 21.07.2025
Ukraine, France agree to create EUR200 mln fund to support critical infrastructure, economy from 2026 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, France agree to create EUR200 mln fund to support critical infrastructure, economy from 2026 - Svyrydenko

16:22 21.07.2025
Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

15:20 21.07.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein calls for urgent purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, especially Patriot systems and missiles

Shmyhal at Ramstein calls for urgent purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, especially Patriot systems and missiles

14:30 21.07.2025
Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

15:32 19.07.2025
Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

17:43 18.07.2025
Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

HOT NEWS

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

LATEST

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

Bill № 12414 carries direct threat to loss of independence of SAPO and NABU – statement by anti-corruption bodies

AD
AD