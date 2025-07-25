Shmyhal discusses expansion of EUMAM training mission with head of EU Military Committee

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with the head of the EU Military Committee, General Sean Clancy.

"We paid special attention to the EUMAM training mission. Together with General Clancy, we assessed its results. The training of the Ukrainian military demonstrates high efficiency. We considered the possibilities of further expansion of this mission. We will continue to develop the direction of training and training of personnel," Shmyhal wrote following the meeting.

The parties also discussed the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including scaling up the production of interceptors, FPV drones and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

Representatives of Ukrainian intelligence provided partners with comprehensive information about the situation on the front, the plans of action of the Russian occupation forces and the state of the Russian military-industrial complex. They jointly analyzed further steps to strengthen Ukrainian defensive capabilities on the battlefield.

"Ukraine highly appreciates the practical support of the European Union in strengthening our defense capabilities. Through joint efforts, we strengthen the security of not only Ukraine, but the entire European continent," Shmyhal emphasized.

He thanked Clancy and all EU partners for their leadership, solidarity and strategic vision.

"We continue to work together on the path to a common victory and stable peace in Europe," Shmyhal concluded.