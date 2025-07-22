At least 12 wounded in night strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk – prosecutor's office

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A child was killed and eight civilians aged 20 to 58 were injured as a result of a nighttime strike by Russian occupiers on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region; in the neighboring town of Sloviansk, two men aged 39 and 53 and women aged 53 and 63 were injured.

"At 04:40 on July 22, 2025, Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module on Kramatorsk. The weapon hit an apartment building ... At the same time, the enemy attacked a residential building in Sloviansk with two aerial bombs," reads a message posted on the Facebook page of Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

All victims were injured in their homes. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, fractures and cut wounds. All victims received qualified medical care.

In both cities, multi-story buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The prosecutor's office reported the start of pretrial investigations in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that a boy born in 2015 was killed and five were injured.