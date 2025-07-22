Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:00 22.07.2025

At least 12 wounded in night strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk – prosecutor's office

1 min read
At least 12 wounded in night strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk – prosecutor's office
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A child was killed and eight civilians aged 20 to 58 were injured as a result of a nighttime strike by Russian occupiers on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region; in the neighboring town of Sloviansk, two men aged 39 and 53 and women aged 53 and 63 were injured.

"At 04:40 on July 22, 2025, Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module on Kramatorsk. The weapon hit an apartment building ... At the same time, the enemy attacked a residential building in Sloviansk with two aerial bombs," reads a message posted on the Facebook page of Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

All victims were injured in their homes. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, fractures and cut wounds. All victims received qualified medical care.

In both cities, multi-story buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The prosecutor's office reported the start of pretrial investigations in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that a boy born in 2015 was killed and five were injured.

Tags: #strike #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

12:31 22.07.2025
In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

19:27 16.07.2025
Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

16:58 12.07.2025
Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills 2 – State Emergency Service

Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills 2 – State Emergency Service

14:38 12.07.2025
Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

13:10 12.07.2025
Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

13:01 12.07.2025
Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

12:11 12.07.2025
Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

11:29 12.07.2025
Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

13:12 07.07.2025
Death toll in Donetsk region reaches 7 on Sunday, 15 people injured – regional administration

Death toll in Donetsk region reaches 7 on Sunday, 15 people injured – regional administration

10:42 04.07.2025
Five killed, 12 wounded as result of enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Five killed, 12 wounded as result of enemy shelling of Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

LATEST

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

Bill № 12414 carries direct threat to loss of independence of SAPO and NABU – statement by anti-corruption bodies

AD
AD