17:35 22.07.2025

Ten-year-old child killed, 18 people injured due to enemy shelling of Kramatorsk district

Russian occupiers dropped an air bomb on Kramatorsk in the morning, killing a ten-year-old child and injuring eight civilians, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"The Russians dropped an air bomb on Kramatorsk, a ten-year-old child was killed, eight people were injured; 16 high-rise buildings and four administrative buildings were damaged," Filashkin said in Telegram on Tuesday about the results of the enemy's morning attack on Kramatorsk district.

According to him, another eight people were injured in Sloviansk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the city suffered two airstrikes and four hits from the Geran-2 UAV. At least 12 high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings and 13 cars were damaged. In addition, in Schurove, Lyman community (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone and injured a person, and in Kostiantynivka, one person was injured and one house was damaged as a result of shelling.

