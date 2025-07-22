Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:31 22.07.2025

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

Over the past 24 hours, Russians have shelled populated areas in Donetsk 22 times, and 528 people, including seven children, have been evacuated from the front line, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Tuesday.

According to his information, in Pokrovsk district in Rodynske a person was injured, a multi-storey building was damaged. In Dobropillia two people were injured.

In Kramatorsk district in Lyman, "a person was injured, a house and a car were damaged; in Shandryholove, a person was injured, a house was damaged; in Zarichne, a person died. In Sloviansk, five people were injured, five multi-story buildings, an administrative building and 10 cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person died and six were injured, three multi-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person died, 11 private houses, a warehouse, a car and a power line were damaged," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

In Bakhmut district in Seversk, four houses were damaged.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuated #filashkin

