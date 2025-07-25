Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:06 25.07.2025

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

At least two civilians were killed and six others were injured in shelling by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region on Friday, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"In Pokrovsk, the Russians killed a 50-year-old man and wounded another. In Myrnohrad, a 65-year-old man died. In both cases, the enemy attacked civilians with first-person view (FPV) drones," Filashkin wrote in a telegram.

According to him, another city in Donetsk region - Kostyantynivka - was shelled by the Russians with artillery, four people were seriously injured. Several private houses, two high-rise buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

"Druzhkivka was also shelled twice - one wounded person is currently known there. Some 39 private houses, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged," Filashkin said.

