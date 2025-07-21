Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian and German Defense Ministers Denys Shmyhal and Boris Pistorius discussed Ukraine's financial and military needs, including strengthening air defense and expanding local drone production.

"We discussed urgent financial and military needs, including strengthening air defense and expanding drone production in Ukraine," Shmyhal said in Telegram following a phone conversation with Pistorius on Monday.

He also expressed hope for Germany's support for Ukraine's involvement in the European SAFE project, which is an important tool for ensuring security in Europe.

Shmyhal said that during his conversation with Pistorius, he thanked Germany and him personally for supporting Ukraine. "I emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the Minister's personal involvement in strengthening our defense capabilities."

As reported, in April 2025, the European Union countries agreed to create the Security Action For Europe (SAFE) defense instrument. Within the framework of the SAFE defense initiative, the European Commission plans to raise up to EUR 150 billion on the capital markets to help EU member states quickly and significantly increase investments in Europe's defense potential. These funds will be distributed among interested member states on the basis of national plans.

Ukraine will also be able to join joint procurement, and procurement can be carried out at domestic defense industry enterprises.