Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:06 24.07.2025

Three people die in Vodianske, Donetsk region, due to Russian shelling

1 min read
Three people die in Vodianske, Donetsk region, due to Russian shelling

Three people died as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Vodianske, Donetsk region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Three people died as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Vodianske, Donetsk region. Five houses were damaged. A fire broke out in a residential building. Firefighters localized the fire on an area of 96 square meters, but due to repeated shelling, the firefighting had to be temporarily stopped," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In total, the enemy shelled the region 24 times during the day. Damage, destruction and fires were recorded in the city of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, the village of Myrne, and the village of Novoselivka.

Earlier, head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported three wounded in Vodianske.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

