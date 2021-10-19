Facts

13:59 19.10.2021

Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

The culprit of the armed conflict in Donbas is Russia, which has started to show aggression, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said.

At a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Tuesday in Kyiv, Austin said frankly speaking Russia started this war, and Russia is the stone that prevents a peaceful settlement. They began to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

He said the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary support in the conflict with Russia.

According to him, the United States will do everything possible to support Ukraine, develop its ability to defend its territorial integrity and inviolability.

