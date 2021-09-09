Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Based on the results of the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, four key areas have been identified, in which work will now be performed not only in order to successfully implement the agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, but also in order to make Ukraine stronger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The first area is defense and security. We will work for the United States to further support the strengthening of Ukrainian defense capabilities, from training the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the transfer or sale of military equipment and weapons as needed to Ukraine," Kuleba said at an online briefing in Thursday.

According to him, the second block is energy. Kuleba said the meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Energy was effective. "We talked not only traditionally about gas, but also about renewable energy, hydrogen energy," Kuleba said.

The minister also said the third direction is the process-related and environmental transformation of Ukraine.

"It was not in vain that the president visited California, San Francisco and became the first, by the way, the president of Ukraine, who, in 30 years of Ukraine's independence, reached the western coast, where businesses, huge companies in the IT and aerospace industries are located. San Francisco, today every business is a digital business, and here huge opportunities are opening up for Ukraine, on which we will work," he said.

Kuleba said the fourth direction is the strengthening of democracy and the rule of law.

"We have confirmed our intention to develop Ukraine as a democratic state, as a stronghold of democracy in the region, and we will focus on this," the Foreign Minister said.

According to Kuleba, Zelensky's visit brought the U.S.-Ukrainian strategic partnership to a new level.