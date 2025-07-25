Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

The United States will buy drones from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the task of preparing contracts for $10-20-30 billion to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and Presidential Advisor for Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Furthermore, with America, with President Trump, we agreed that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I set the task for Umerov, Shmyhal and Kamyshin. They will deal with this. It is very important to prepare this contract, a serious contract for $10-20-30 billion," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said on July 16 that the United States wants to buy Ukrainian drones. Ukraine is interested in buying means to form an air shield.

"There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from you that only you have. He told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian drones... I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv.