17:15 04.09.2021

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky connects a new wave of detentions of Crimean Tatars in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia with the start of the Crimea Platform.

"The occupation forces in Crimea are again resorting to persecution of Crimean Tatars. New searches and detentions are taking place in their homes. Nariman Dzhelyal, first deputy head of the Mejlis, has been taken away. This is how the Russian Federation reacts to the start of the Crimea Platform. All detainees must be released!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

