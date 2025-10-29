Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 29.10.2025

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

1 min read
On Wednesday night, strike drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a Pantsir-S2, two oil depots and two radars in temporarily occupied Crimea, a source in the SBU has told Interfax-Ukraine.

“Russia lost a Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system worth about $20 million," the agency’s source said. "The enemy also lost two radars. Each such destroyed or disabled air defense system significantly weakens the Russian defense in the Crimean direction."

In addition, an oil depot outside the Simferopol was hit.

"A large-scale fire broke out at the facility, a huge column of black smoke is rising. The arrival of a drone at the Komsomolskaya oil depot was also recorded," the source said.

"The SBU continues its systematic work to destroy air defense systems that cover Crimea and oil depots that supply the enemy with fuel. Each such special operation reduces the military and logistical potential of the Russians," the SBU said.

