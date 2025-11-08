SOF in Crimea destroys S-400 Triumph launcher, ammunition depot

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an S-400 Triumph launcher near Yevpatoria and an ammunition depot near Simferopol in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the SOF press service reported.

"The Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with the Deep Strike units of the SOF, struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The final phase of the special operation took place on October 6, 2025, but it was not publicized for operational security," the SOF reported.

It was noted that representatives of the SOF Resistance Movement obtained intelligence on the location of an ammunition depot of the Russian 18th Army in the village of Udachne, near Simferopol. Subsequent special reconnaissance confirmed the placement of the enemy arsenal. On the night of October 6, the ammunition depot was struck by SOF drones.

On the same day, SOF units destroyed a launcher of a mobile S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system. The air defense site was located in the village of Uyutne near Yevpatoria. The S-400 is designed to detect and engage aerial targets at long range; the enemy also uses this system to strike targets in Ukrainian territory.