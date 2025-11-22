Ukrainian drones launched massive overnight attack on occupied Crimea, including electrical substation in Krasnoperekopsk

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

During the night into Saturday, November 22, Ukrainian drones launched a massive attack on temporarily occupied Crimea, with explosions reported in Simferopol, Hvardiyske, Krasnoperekopsk, and Armiansk, according to local Telegram channels.

According to OSINT analysis by ASTRA, an electrical substation in Krasnoperekopsk came under attack.

"On the night of November 22, residents of annexed Crimea reported explosions. In particular, videos appeared on Telegram allegedly showing one of the strikes. ASTRA geolocated the footage and concluded that the video captured the moment of the attack on the electrical substation in the city of Krasnoperekopsk at 14 Severnaya Street," ASTRA said on its Telegram channel.

The Krasnoperekopsk 220 kV substation is a major high-voltage transmission node (part of the FSK/Rosseti grid), through which power is transmitted and distributed across northern Crimea. Nearby is the 220/6 kV "Soda" substation serving the Crimean Soda Plant in Krasnoperekopsk.

According to preliminary information, critical energy infrastructure was hit.