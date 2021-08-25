UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

The U.K., Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States are creating the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Fund, which is to raise up to GBP 35 million from donors, the press service of the British Embassy in Kyiv said.

"The UK together with Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States will support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's destabilizing influence in southern and eastern regions. The fund aims to gather up to £35 million between the co-donors over three years to finance technical advice to government, grant investments in economic opportunities; and improved public services for the people of southern and eastern Ukraine," the embassy said on Twitter.