Facts

09:06 06.07.2021

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

Some 541 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, some 1,086 people recovered and 20 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"During the day on July 5, 2021, some 541 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 26 children and 11 medical workers). Over the past day 266 people hospitalized; some 20 people died and 1,086 people recovered," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.238 million people fell ill, some 2.173 million people recovered, and 52,504 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (197), Odesa (52), Kyiv (37), Luhansk (25) and Dnipropetrovsk (24) regions.

