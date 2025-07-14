Pistorius says his country will not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Germany will not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite a wave of recent Russian air strikes and a repeated request from Kyiv, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) published on Sunday.

According to the publication, Pistorius is due to meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Monday, where, he said, they will discuss a "roadmap" for US support for European security.

"He (Pistorius) warned that the generally expected reduction (in aid from the United States) should not leave gaps in capabilities that could become an "invitation for Putin," FT said, noting that Pistorious is due to meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Monday.

On the agenda of this meeting is Ukraine and the urgent issue of the US Patriot air defense systems. Berlin has already transferred to Kiev three of the once 12 Patriot systems.

"We only have six left in Germany," Pistorius said in an interview, adding that two more had been transferred to Poland and at least one is permanently unavailable for maintenance or training.

"It is really too few, especially considering the NATO goals that we have to meet. "We certainly cannot give more," the German defense minister said.

Pistorius said he would discuss the offer he made to Hegseth last month to allow Germany to buy two Patriot systems from the United States for Kyiv.

