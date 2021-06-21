Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on June 22, at the All-Ukrainian forum Ukraine 30. Healthy Ukraine, will present the national program Healthy Ukraine, the presidential press service has said.

It is noted that the presentation of the new school menu will take place on the second day of the forum. First Lady Olena Zelenska will talk about the campaign to promote healthy eating, which is the basis of the New Ukrainian School - Health Space program.

On the third day of the forum, the participants of the event will express their vision of prolonging life expectancy and improving the quality of life for Ukrainian citizens, as well as discuss the need for disease prevention, methods of dealing with stress and environmental factors that affect public health.

It is noted that the forum's participants include representatives of the President's Office, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, international, sports and public organizations, as well as sports stars.