Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

Photo: Zubko Oleksandr

On December 12, 2025, the XII National Forum "Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy: Strategic Goals and Expectations" will be held in Kyiv. The forum is organized by the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, members of the organizing committee of the XII National Forum shared this information at a press conference held at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency: Viktor Nesyn, Executive Director and Board Member of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine; Natalia Marakhovska-Belash, Head of the Marketing and PR Committee and Board Member of the Union; and Tetiana Tsarelunha, lawyer, founder, and director of the real estate company Harmony of Real Estate.

The forum will bring together leading experts, business representatives, and government officials to discuss key issues in the development of the real estate market, its impact on the country’s economy, and strategic directions for reforming the sector.

"For every professional organization, there is a flagship event. For the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine, it is the National Forum ‘Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy.’ This is where discussions take place about where the economy is heading, how this will affect the real estate market, and what businesses should do," noted Viktor Nesyn.

Among the key objectives of the forum, he highlighted the focus on the status of the profession. According to him, experts from the Union are actively involved in discussions on draft laws that will shape the rules of the real estate market as a whole, including those aimed at bringing the rental market out of the shadows. However, he noted that despite this involvement, real estate brokerage activities in Ukraine still lack legislative regulation.

"From what I recall, there were seven draft laws that were reviewed and discussed, but none of them were ever adopted. I sincerely hope that lawmakers will finally pay attention to this issue and that a sector-specific law will be passed, or that our activities will at least be incorporated into one of the existing laws," Nesyn said.

Natalia Marakhovska-Belash emphasized the importance of innovations and technologies that are significantly transforming the profession and influencing client trust and the effectiveness of real estate agents’ work.

"Process transparency is one of the key requirements. A client wants to see not only the result but also the process itself — how the search, sale, or rental process is progressing. Technology and quick response times significantly reduce the gap between a request and an action. When we prepare analytics for a client, we rely on concrete figures and offer 3D tours, video presentations, and other tools that save time for both parties," she explained.

She also highlighted that innovations make it possible to offer new services for members of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine (such as educational platforms, certification courses, personal agent accounts, professional communities, and more).

Tetiana Tsarelunha noted that today real estate has become not only an economic resource but also a matter of national resilience, infrastructure recovery, social support for millions of Ukrainians, and the country’s investment attractiveness. "In wartime conditions, the real estate market continues to serve as a foundation of the economy. That is why it is crucial to have a platform where the professional community can speak openly, the state can listen to the market, and the market can influence state decisions. The main goal of the forum is to unite business and government to create a transparent and civilized market," she emphasized.

According to her, market transparency is not only about ethics — it is about investment, development, and trust. "The main strategic goal of the forum is to create a model of cooperation in which the state establishes clear and understandable rules, businesses follow them and help improve them, and citizens gain access to affordable and safe housing solutions. The 12th National Forum is not just a meeting of professionals — it is a place where decisions are born that can change market rules, influence legislation, and support citizens in need of housing. Our strength lies in partnership, our responsibility in professionalism, and our result in a transparent market that will become the foundation for Ukraine’s recovery," Tsarelunha said.

According to the organizers, this year’s Forum program includes panel discussions on trends and forecasts for 2026, discussions on legislative changes and state programs, workshops on digitalization, marketing, and ethics in real estate practice, as well as presentations of new client-service technologies. Speakers will include Members of Parliament, representatives of state funds, economists, strategists, and industry leaders.