Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

Nearly $1 billion worth of memorandums and agreements were signed between businesses during the forum in Japan, according to Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

"We calculated that the total volume of memorandums and documents signed between businesses amounts to nearly $1 billion. The dialogue with Japan is consistent, systematic, and highly substantive," Kachka stated during the national telethon on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister's Office reported that Ukraine and Japan had reached 29 significant agreements on the sidelines of the forum. These included accords for joint projects in agriculture and food processing, infrastructure and construction, as well as technology and innovation.

As reported, on August 3, a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka arrived in Japan to take part in events dedicated to Ukraine's National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka.