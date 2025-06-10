Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:50 10.06.2025

Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

2 min read
Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Forum titled "Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System" will take place in Kyiv on June 11–12.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society invites media representatives to attend the Forum 'Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System' – a major event that will bring together representatives of government agencies, the public sector, international organizations, and the business community to shape a new model of civil protection in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Forum will be attended by Members of Parliament, representatives of relevant ministries, state institutions, international and humanitarian organizations, civil society experts, and leaders of Ukrainian businesses.

The event will focus on several key topics, including collaboration between the state, civil society, and international partners in the field of civil protection; preparing for post-war challenges such as demining, safe reconstruction, and community support; developing a resilient humanitarian infrastructure during wartime and in the post-war period; and international support for Ukraine's integration into the European civil protection mechanism.

Among the event's speakers are: Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS); Nataliia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine; Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU); Andriy Bublyk, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Beverages (Ukraine); Igor Smelyansky, Director General of JSC Ukrposhta.

Media accreditation is required: https://docs.google.com/.../1nEXI3q2x6hk7YmwUnchYu78.../edit

Media contact:Valeriia Butko

Phone: +380 95 507 3421

Email: [email protected]

 

 

#forum #urcs #announcement

