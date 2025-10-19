Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
11:57 19.10.2025

The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

4 min read

On October 16, Kyiv hosted the 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum under the topic “Ukraine 2.0: The Power of People”. The event brought together over 1,000 participants – government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, business leaders and top managers of leading companies, entrepreneurs, investors, civil society and experts.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in 15 panel discussions featuring over 100 speakers from Ukraine and abroad. The conversations focused on how to sustain economic growth amid a prolonged war and global transformation – maintaining macroeconomic stability and competitiveness, attracting investment, integrating into global supply chains, developing industry and technology, and strengthening energy resilience. A particular focus was placed on the role of people in the country’s transformation – their leadership, entrepreneurship and ability to make decisions that shape the course of economic change.

The Forum was opened by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, who addressed the participants in a recorded video message.

“The war has forced around 10 million Ukrainians to leave their homes. Direct damages amount to USD 176 billion and economic losses reach USD 589 billion. Despite these challenges, we see the economy growing. Ukrainian businesses have endured, adapted and continue to develop. They keep operating during blackouts and amid disrupted logistics. This flexibility and creativity are our key competitive advantages”, said Oleksii Sobolev.

The Minister added that the government is working to create favorable conditions for business development – ensuring access to finance through EU and international bank programs, supporting industry and processing, developing industrial parks, stimulating investment in strategic sectors, reducing risks for investors, and continuing deregulation.

“At the heart of all changes are people. This year’s Forum has once again proven the enormous potential Ukrainians possess. Despite living in a state of total crisis for almost four years, we continue to stay in the country, invest in the economy, and take responsibility. The future of our nation depends on joint action and trust between business, government and society. The most important thing is to create opportunities that allow people to plan their future and live with dignity here, in Ukraine”, emphasized Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, initiator of the Forum and founder of UFuture holding company.

Summarizing the Forum, Yuriy Pyvovarov, CEO of KIEF, noted that one of the key issues discussed was security – as no one knows when the war will end, the question of economic resilience is becoming increasingly critical.

“Ukraine 2.0 is not about returning to the past but about building a new country – with an innovative economy, a capable security and defense system, a genuine partnership between business and government, and an education system that develops professionals essential for economic growth. We can already see these changes taking shape – in government decisions, in business actions, and in the growing readiness to take responsibility. The future is not something to wait for – it’s something to create, and that’s exactly what Ukrainians are doing today”, said Yuriy Pyvovarov.

Traditionally,  the Kyiv International Economic Forum brings the business community together around meaningful social initiatives.

This year, KIEF raised UAH 3 million, which will be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Soborna Ukraina Charitable Foundation, supporting families of fallen defenders.

Title Partners: Mastercard, AEQUO, UFuture, Work.ua.

Partners: Sense Bank, EFI Group, umgi, MHP, FUIB, DTEK, PrivatBank, NEQSOL Holding, Biopharma, Kyivstar, INTERPIPE, Biosphere Corporation, Ajax Systems, CEO Club Ukraine, OKKO, GORO Development, Done, Metinvest, Balex.

Program Partner: The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC).

Business expert: Forbes Ukraine.

Title Media Partners: 1+1 media, Starlight Media.

Media Partners: Kyiv Post, LIGA.net, The Kyiv Independent, ФОКУС, Tvoe Misto, RBC-Ukraine, Mind.ua, Delo.ua, УкрІнвестКлаб, Interfax-Ukraine, TAVR Media, Huxley, finance.ua, Мінфін.

Interfax-Ukraine - information partner

Tags: #forum

MORE ABOUT

10:07 10.10.2025
EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova

EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova

18:59 08.10.2025
Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

18:33 18.09.2025
Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

21:03 08.08.2025
Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

10:13 05.08.2025
Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

14:50 10.06.2025
Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

14:19 23.05.2025
Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

14:24 22.05.2025
URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

13:53 11.04.2025
The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Children of servicemen undergoing rehabilitation at Recovery Centers led Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams onto the field in Kraków

Agro2Food Profit Forum 2025: Production. Processing. Profit

Ukrainian CFO Forum 2025 — a strategic platform for Ukraine's financial leaders

From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

Sound Like a Native: how to get rid of your accent and speak English confidently in just 15 minutes a day

From “My name is” to your first independent trip: Your new superpowers after Elementary level

English for IT professionals: terminology, cases, mock interviews

11th Kyiv International Economic Forum will take place in Kyiv on October 16

Russian Hybrid Influence on the Western Balkans Discussed in Sarajevo

Women's leadership in digital: join Women in Tech 2025 even after the launch

AD
AD