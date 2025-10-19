The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

On October 16, Kyiv hosted the 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum under the topic “Ukraine 2.0: The Power of People”. The event brought together over 1,000 participants – government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, business leaders and top managers of leading companies, entrepreneurs, investors, civil society and experts.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in 15 panel discussions featuring over 100 speakers from Ukraine and abroad. The conversations focused on how to sustain economic growth amid a prolonged war and global transformation – maintaining macroeconomic stability and competitiveness, attracting investment, integrating into global supply chains, developing industry and technology, and strengthening energy resilience. A particular focus was placed on the role of people in the country’s transformation – their leadership, entrepreneurship and ability to make decisions that shape the course of economic change.

The Forum was opened by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, who addressed the participants in a recorded video message.

“The war has forced around 10 million Ukrainians to leave their homes. Direct damages amount to USD 176 billion and economic losses reach USD 589 billion. Despite these challenges, we see the economy growing. Ukrainian businesses have endured, adapted and continue to develop. They keep operating during blackouts and amid disrupted logistics. This flexibility and creativity are our key competitive advantages”, said Oleksii Sobolev.

The Minister added that the government is working to create favorable conditions for business development – ensuring access to finance through EU and international bank programs, supporting industry and processing, developing industrial parks, stimulating investment in strategic sectors, reducing risks for investors, and continuing deregulation.

“At the heart of all changes are people. This year’s Forum has once again proven the enormous potential Ukrainians possess. Despite living in a state of total crisis for almost four years, we continue to stay in the country, invest in the economy, and take responsibility. The future of our nation depends on joint action and trust between business, government and society. The most important thing is to create opportunities that allow people to plan their future and live with dignity here, in Ukraine”, emphasized Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, initiator of the Forum and founder of UFuture holding company.

Summarizing the Forum, Yuriy Pyvovarov, CEO of KIEF, noted that one of the key issues discussed was security – as no one knows when the war will end, the question of economic resilience is becoming increasingly critical.

“Ukraine 2.0 is not about returning to the past but about building a new country – with an innovative economy, a capable security and defense system, a genuine partnership between business and government, and an education system that develops professionals essential for economic growth. We can already see these changes taking shape – in government decisions, in business actions, and in the growing readiness to take responsibility. The future is not something to wait for – it’s something to create, and that’s exactly what Ukrainians are doing today”, said Yuriy Pyvovarov.

Traditionally, the Kyiv International Economic Forum brings the business community together around meaningful social initiatives.

This year, KIEF raised UAH 3 million, which will be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Soborna Ukraina Charitable Foundation, supporting families of fallen defenders.

