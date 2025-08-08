Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

Photo: Lviv Invest Forum

August 29–31, 2025 — Lviv Invest Forum 2025, one of the key investment events of the year, will take place in Lviv.

The forum will bring together over 1,000 participants, investors, entrepreneurs, government officials, and international partners to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities for investment in Ukraine.

Focus 2025: “Invest wisely. Grow with the community.”

This year's forum theme is conscious investment and sustainable private capital development.

This is not just an event, but a living platform for networking, launching joint projects, and strategic dialogue between business, government, and investors.

What can you expect?

Three days of intensive programming: panel discussions, presentations, pitches, and Invest Expo

50+ speakers — entrepreneurs from Forbes' Top 100 Ukraine list, leaders in IT, development, finance, medicine, and franchising

Investment cases: real estate, alternative investments, technology, creative economy

Closed investment sales and networking zones

Invest Expo — an exhibition area for brands, investment projects, and financial services

Speakers include:

Volodymyr Poperechnyuk (Nova Poshta)

Garik Korogodsky (Dream)

Taras Kitsmey (SoftServe)

Ruslan Shostak (Eva, Varus)

Andriy Fedoriv (Fedoriv)

Andriy Zhurzhy (Inzhur)

Mykola Kmit (Play, Saint Charbel)

Roman Korsak (Nash Kray, Spar)

Ihor Nikonov (KAN Development)

Myroslava Kozachuk (Franchise Group)

and over 40 other experts who shape the Ukrainian economy every day.

Organizers and partners

The forum is organized by the Lviv Invest Forum team in partnership with leading Ukrainian businesses.

General partner:

Resident Development — a development company that has been changing the urban environment of Lviv for 9 years, combining comfort, quality, and investment attractiveness.

Partners include: Bentley, MHP, Photomate, Spatium, Arha Group, and dozens of other companies.

Partner hotels:

Emily Resort, Grand Hotel Lviv, City Inn Lviv, and Citadel Gastro Boutique Hotel — special accommodation conditions for participants (discounts up to 15% with the promo code LIF2025).

Who is this forum for:

Investors looking for new niches and ready to invest in Ukraine

Entrepreneurs and developers seeking to scale up

Startups, franchises, and IT companies looking for partners

The business community that wants to be at the center of change

Details and participation

Official registration: https://lviv-invest.com

Dates: August 29–31, 2025

Locations: Emily Resort, Lviv. (Day 3 — Derevach village)

Contact for media and partnerships: [email protected]

Lviv Invest Forum 2025 is a place where businesses find partners and investments find meaning. Join us to be at the center of the new economy.