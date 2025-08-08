Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
21:03 08.08.2025

Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

2 min read
Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv
Photo: Lviv Invest Forum

August 29–31, 2025 — Lviv Invest Forum 2025, one of the key investment events of the year, will take place in Lviv.

The forum will bring together over 1,000 participants, investors, entrepreneurs, government officials, and international partners to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities for investment in Ukraine.

Focus 2025: “Invest wisely. Grow with the community.”

This year's forum theme is conscious investment and sustainable private capital development.

This is not just an event, but a living platform for networking, launching joint projects, and strategic dialogue between business, government, and investors.

What can you expect?

  • Three days of intensive programming: panel discussions, presentations, pitches, and Invest Expo
  • 50+ speakers — entrepreneurs from Forbes' Top 100 Ukraine list, leaders in IT, development, finance, medicine, and franchising
  • Investment cases: real estate, alternative investments, technology, creative economy
  • Closed investment sales and networking zones
  • Invest Expo — an exhibition area for brands, investment projects, and financial services

Speakers include:

  • Volodymyr Poperechnyuk (Nova Poshta)
  • Garik Korogodsky (Dream)
  • Taras Kitsmey (SoftServe)
  • Ruslan Shostak (Eva, Varus)
  • Andriy Fedoriv (Fedoriv)
  • Andriy Zhurzhy (Inzhur)
  • Mykola Kmit (Play, Saint Charbel)
  • Roman Korsak (Nash Kray, Spar)
  • Ihor Nikonov (KAN Development)
  • Myroslava Kozachuk (Franchise Group)
  • and over 40 other experts who shape the Ukrainian economy every day.

Organizers and partners

The forum is organized by the Lviv Invest Forum team in partnership with leading Ukrainian businesses.

General partner:

Resident Development — a development company that has been changing the urban environment of Lviv for 9 years, combining comfort, quality, and investment attractiveness.

Partners include: Bentley, MHP, Photomate, Spatium, Arha Group, and dozens of other companies.

Partner hotels:

Emily Resort, Grand Hotel Lviv, City Inn Lviv, and Citadel Gastro Boutique Hotel — special accommodation conditions for participants (discounts up to 15% with the promo code LIF2025).

Who is this forum for:

  • Investors looking for new niches and ready to invest in Ukraine
  • Entrepreneurs and developers seeking to scale up
  • Startups, franchises, and IT companies looking for partners
  • The business community that wants to be at the center of change

Details and participation

Official registration: https://lviv-invest.com

Dates: August 29–31, 2025

Locations: Emily Resort, Lviv. (Day 3 — Derevach village)

Contact for media and partnerships: [email protected]

Lviv Invest Forum 2025 is a place where businesses find partners and investments find meaning. Join us to be at the center of the new economy.

Tags: #lviv_invest_forum #forum

MORE ABOUT

10:13 05.08.2025
Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

14:50 10.06.2025
Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

14:19 23.05.2025
Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

14:24 22.05.2025
URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

13:53 11.04.2025
The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

17:06 10.04.2025
Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

18:34 02.04.2025
Kyiv to Host the 2025 Eco-Industrial Parks Forum: Post-War Recovery of Ukraine Through a Sustainable Economy

Kyiv to Host the 2025 Eco-Industrial Parks Forum: Post-War Recovery of Ukraine Through a Sustainable Economy

20:00 11.11.2024
VI International TyphloForum “Development, Education and Rehabilitation of People with Visual Impairments: Current Challenges and Innovations”

VI International TyphloForum “Development, Education and Rehabilitation of People with Visual Impairments: Current Challenges and Innovations”

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Ukraine — A Land of Opportunities: How the 3rd UKRAINE INVESTMENT CONGRESS 2025 Went

Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

Ukraine - a land of opportunities: how the 3rd UKRAINE INVESTMENT CONGRESS 2025 Went

Eurosolidarity has submitted a bill that significantly restricts extrajudicial searches: only in cases of particularly serious crimes or corruption

Official statement of the Supervisory Board of JSC Galychpharm regarding raider interference in the company's activities

Partnerships Between the State and Regions

Problems of rebuilding the Kyiv region and providing housing for IDPs and veterans were discussed in Kyiv

III Ukraine Investment Congress and XV Interior of the Year 2025

Betting brand GG.BET is now the official partner of Usyk vs. Dubois II

Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

AD
AD